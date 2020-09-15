Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $435.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.11 and a 200 day moving average of $354.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

