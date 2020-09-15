Reliant Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.62. 4,079,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,265. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

