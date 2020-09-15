Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Up 7.1%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.21. 153,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 686,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.49.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 229,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103,419 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rewalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rewalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

