RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) were up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 224,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 40,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on RF Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 400.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 84.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

