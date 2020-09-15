Richard Haire Buys 17,000 Shares of Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider Richard Haire purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.55 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$60,350.00 ($43,107.14).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

