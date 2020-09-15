RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. 8,147,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,098,183. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

