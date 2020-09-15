RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Facebook comprises 1.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.15. 24,034,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,877,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

