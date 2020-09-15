RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.71 on Monday, reaching $275.16. 38,212,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,248,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

