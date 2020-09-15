RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 7,847 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.37. 19,845,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,002,342. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock worth $2,514,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.