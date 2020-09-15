RMR Wealth Builders Invests $460,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $476.26. 7,335,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

