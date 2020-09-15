RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 26,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.41. 27,174,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,206,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.