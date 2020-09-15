Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires Shares of 8,399 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,602.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.59. 414,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,924. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

