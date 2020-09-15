Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys Shares of 3,587 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.63. 4,578,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $345.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

