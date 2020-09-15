Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,542. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

