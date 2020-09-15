Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $16.35 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 421,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 4,914,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,912,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

