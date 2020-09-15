Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $433,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.15. 23,896,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,877,328. The company has a market capitalization of $758.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

