Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $884,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.15. 14,438,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,892,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

