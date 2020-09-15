Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $935,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.35. 4,249,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,891. The company has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $144.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

