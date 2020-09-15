Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 321,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

