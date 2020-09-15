Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New $544,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

