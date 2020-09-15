Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New $7.75 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

IEFA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $61.52. 3,928,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02.

