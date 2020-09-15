Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 15.2% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,205,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,306,766. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day moving average is $172.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.04.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

