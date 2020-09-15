Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases Shares of 4,037 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.25. 8,230,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,101,246. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.79. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of -213.27, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.