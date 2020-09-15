Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 464,023 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.48% of Rogers Communications worth $98,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,605,000 after buying an additional 2,281,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,132,000 after buying an additional 1,364,242 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 267.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,251,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,299,000 after purchasing an additional 910,873 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 66.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,600,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,272,000 after purchasing an additional 640,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 125.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,089,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 607,343 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

RCI traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. 674,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,303. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

