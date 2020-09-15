Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 6.8%

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.44 and last traded at $168.52. 10,204,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 11,371,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $4,364,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $69,095,309. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Roku by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Roku by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

