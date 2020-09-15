Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.87. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.08. 9,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,610. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

