RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DIISY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DIISY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.31. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

