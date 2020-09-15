Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading 8.4% Higher

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.27. 2,944,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,374,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

The company has a market cap of $428.51 million, a PE ratio of -204.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

