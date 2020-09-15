S ADR (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

S ADR (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

S stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 70,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. S has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

