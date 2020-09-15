Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 263.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 144,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,761. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.