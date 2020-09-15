SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.17. 645,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 481,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several research firms have commented on SCPL. BidaskClub lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.