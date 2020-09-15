Selfkey Achieves Market Cap of $10.71 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and $5.86 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Tidex, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044287 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.04305110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009223 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Binance, ABCC, OKEx, RightBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.