Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s share price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 227,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,936,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.03 and a current ratio of 24.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seneca Biopharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Seneca Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

