Sentivate Reaches Market Cap of $16.68 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Sentivate has a total market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $500,186.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044287 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.04305110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009223 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,718,510,828 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

