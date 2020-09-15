Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 491,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

