Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $174,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.