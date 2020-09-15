Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $24.79 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136,897 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,044,225. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

