Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 573,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,627. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

