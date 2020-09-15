Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 785,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,544,371. The company has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

