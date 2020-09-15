Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.4% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD traded up $5.86 on Tuesday, reaching $286.51. The company had a trading volume of 204,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,763. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.98. The company has a market cap of $302.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

