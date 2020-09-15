Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,276 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded up $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.72. 226,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,822. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $5,519,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,240 shares of company stock worth $166,017,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

