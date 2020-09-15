Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $339.32. 99,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

