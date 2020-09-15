Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.49. The stock had a trading volume of 549,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

