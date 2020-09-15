Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 141 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.35. 4,374,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,504,890. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.