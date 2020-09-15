Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Decreases By 50.0%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

