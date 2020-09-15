Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Drops By 52.6%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 373.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Borregaard ASA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Borregaard ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of Borregaard ASA stock remained flat at $$14.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33. Borregaard ASA has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.20.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and sells biomaterials, biochemicals, and fine chemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers that are used as binding and dispersing agents for a range of applications, such as construction, industrial binders, agrochemicals, and batteries; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

