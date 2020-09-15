Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Declines By 36.1%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catena Media in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Catena Media stock remained flat at $$3.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66. Catena Media has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

