Short Interest in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Drops By 32.9%

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $289,941.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 689.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,649. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.