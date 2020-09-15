Short Interest in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Drops By 32.9%

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $289,941.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 689.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.
Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.
