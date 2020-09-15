Short Interest in Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Expands By 40.6%

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DANOY. Bank of America cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DANOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,738. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. Danone has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

