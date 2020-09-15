Short Interest in DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Drops By 47.9%

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENSO CORP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DNZOY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $21.44. 33,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DENSO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.08.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). DENSO CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that DENSO CORP/ADR will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

